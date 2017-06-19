Free museum admission for cardholders

Free museum admission for cardholders

On the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders enjoy free admission to more than 150 museums, in 33 states, nationwide. People who are traveling and want to check out if the city they are visiting has a participating museum can use the Museums on Us mobile phone app.

