Folkie from Down Under for Rockland Arts

Folkie from Down Under for Rockland Arts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Australian singer and recording artist Margaret Walters will make her first-ever solo appearance in Maine in a house concert for Rockland Folk Arts Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the home of George Stephens and Kathy Westra, 192 Limerock St. Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested . For reservations, call 593-8068.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC