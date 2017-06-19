Folkie from Down Under for Rockland Arts

Australian singer and recording artist Margaret Walters will make her first-ever solo appearance in Maine in a house concert for Rockland Folk Arts Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the home of George Stephens and Kathy Westra, 192 Limerock St. Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested . For reservations, call 593-8068.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.