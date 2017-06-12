Ex-food pantry volunteer convicted of stealing vouchers
A Knox County jury convicted Wednesday a 50-year-old Rockland woman of stealing and forging vouchers from the local food pantry where she had earlier volunteered. Colleen M. Hupper was convicted of two counts of theft and three counts of forgery -- all misdemeanors.
