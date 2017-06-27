Eastgate's School of the Spirit Summer Schedule
This Tuesday, June 27, at Life Ministries in Rockland, is our last "Gift of Prophecy" class. We are taking a summer break to get closer to the Lord, rest and receive strategic insight during these times that will aid in the smooth transitioning into the next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC