Early bird film fest tickets on sale

The Points North Institute is offering early bird discounts on passes to the 2017 Camden International Film Festival and Points North Forum through 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30. Passholders are granted priority entry into screenings and events. Early bird prices are $165 for an All Access Pass and $85 for a Festival pass, available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/ciff .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.