Drunk driver to serve jail time

Drunk driver to serve jail time

The state did a good job of maximizing the amount of time it could supervise a Cushing man for drunk driving, a man who was convicted 20 years ago of causing a crash that killed one person and critically injured another passenger. Under terms of a deferred disposition reached between Bedell and the district attorney's office, he will be sentenced to 364 days in jail with all but 21 days suspended if he meets certain conditions over the next 12 months.

