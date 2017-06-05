Drivers present the greater threat

Why are our city councillors engaged in email communications, meeting privately to have drinks and dinner together, and in various other ways discussing public business anywhere other than in the council room during proper meetings? Once upon a time, a newspaper would have really gone to town to oppose this very dodgy behavior, and condemn it as being against the public interest. Now we seem to settle merely for asking to see their inappropriate emails in which they are discussing public matters in a private forum, exposing what often turn out to be their absurd ideas, half-formed notions, childish comments and not very profound opinions.

