Customs agents find stuffed puffin in traveler's luggage at BWI Marshall Airport

A traveler from Iceland unwittingly violated a World War I-era federal law by bringing a taxidermied Atlantic puffin through U.S. Customs at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport earlier this month, officials said. The stuffed bird, which the traveler declared to customs officials, was prohibited under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which makes it illegal to "take, possess, import, export, sell, purchase, barter, or offer for sale" any migratory bird or its parts, nests or eggs except with a valid permit, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

