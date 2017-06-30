Curran paves the way to blues fest
The Monday Night Blues series continues July 10 with a 7 to 10 p.m. concert by the Gracie Curran & The High Falutin' Band in the upstairs music room of Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. Admission will be $15 at the door. Gracie Curran & The High Falutin' Band, an Americana, blues, R&B/soul group, was founded in Boston and now calls Memphis home.
