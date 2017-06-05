Court ruling raises issue of former o...

Court ruling raises issue of former officer's honesty

21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The status of up to 20 criminal cases in Knox County could be affected by allegations against a former Rockland police officer who resigned in January. After his resignation, the District Attorney's Office submitted information to Justice Bruce Mallonee to determine whether the information rose to a level that required the prosecution to turn the records over to the defense in cases in which Shirey was the primary officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

