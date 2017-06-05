Court ruling raises issue of former officer's honesty
The status of up to 20 criminal cases in Knox County could be affected by allegations against a former Rockland police officer who resigned in January. After his resignation, the District Attorney's Office submitted information to Justice Bruce Mallonee to determine whether the information rose to a level that required the prosecution to turn the records over to the defense in cases in which Shirey was the primary officer.
