Cook County blues at Time Out Pub
The Monday Night Blues series continues June 26 with a 7 to 10 p.m. concert by Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings in the upstairs music room of Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. Admission will be $10 at the door. Chicago-born and -bred Frank Bang worked his way up through the ranks to play with blues legend Buddy Guy.
