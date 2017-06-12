Cook County blues at Time Out Pub

Cook County blues at Time Out Pub

The Monday Night Blues series continues June 26 with a 7 to 10 p.m. concert by Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings in the upstairs music room of Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. Admission will be $10 at the door. Chicago-born and -bred Frank Bang worked his way up through the ranks to play with blues legend Buddy Guy.

