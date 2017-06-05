College Next grads head to University of Maine Augusta
Students in the 13-week College Next program successfully completed their preparation for college and are enrolled in summer and fall classes at University College at Rockland. In addition to refreshing math and English skills, students earned three college credits for the COL 100-Intro to College Experience section of this course.
