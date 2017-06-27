CMCA fetes first anniversary with Good Host
The Center for Maine Contemporary Art celebrates its first anniversary in Rockland by introducing the new Good Host membership program. By joining CMCA at the $125 Patron level or above, members and their guests receive unlimited admission for one year.
