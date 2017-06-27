Civility statement gets positive resp...

Civility statement gets positive response in Camden

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The statement presented to the board June 20 with the endorsement of over 30 Camden businesses and 330 individuals, most of whom are Camden residents. Judy Gove told board members a group has been meeting informally to talk about the declaration of civic values, and has been inspired by the adoption of such a statement by elected officials in Appleton and Rockland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC