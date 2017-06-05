Cirillo, Midcoast members at River Arts

River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to the opening reception for its annual member show, including work by Midcoast artists, Friday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Also opening with the reception is a solo exhibition by Searsport artist Sandi Cirillo, in the West Gallery. This year's annual member celebration includes an art supply recycling fundraiser, a good way to pick up frames or other supplies inexpensively, and the opening of a month-long raffle for a pastel by Suzanne de Lesseps.

