Camden High School alumni plan 112th annual get-together

The 112th Camden High School Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, Aug. 11, in the Ballroom at Point Lookout Resort's Hedges Hall, 67 Atlantic Highway , Northport, for all Camden High School and Camden-Rockport High School classes of '66, '67 and '68 alumni. Social hour begins at 4 p.m. with cash bar.

