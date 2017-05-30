Book, bake, plant sale to benefit Rockland library June 10

Book, bake, plant sale to benefit Roc...

The Friends of Rockland Public Library's annual book, bake and plant sale will be held on Saturday, June 10, at the library, 80 Union St. There will be a Friends-only preview sale of books and plants from 8:30 to 9 a.m. , with the public sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The book sale, in the downstairs Community Room, will include many gently used books in all subjects. Hardbacks of all genres and trade paperbacks will be $1, mass market paperbacks 25 cents.

