Bill would make using hand-held device illegal while driving

The Maine Legislature has given approval to a bill that would prohibit the use of electronic hand-held devices or mobile phones. The Senate voted 21-14 on June 16 for the legislation -- LD 1089 -- while the House voted 85-60 on June 20. Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden voted for the bill while Sens. Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro; and Michael Thibodeau, R-Winterport voted against the bill.

