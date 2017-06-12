Art Camp at the Farnsworth Summer Art...

Art Camp at the Farnsworth Summer Artscapes: Take Flight

Monday, June 26, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ROCKLAND, Maine - The Farnsworth is hosting a weeklong art camp for children with Kathleen Gass, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-30, at the Gamble Center for Education, on the corner of Grace and Union streets. Young artists are invited to the Farnsworth for a week of making bird-inspired artworks.

