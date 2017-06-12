Art Camp at the Farnsworth Summer Artscapes: Take Flight
Monday, June 26, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ROCKLAND, Maine - The Farnsworth is hosting a weeklong art camp for children with Kathleen Gass, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-30, at the Gamble Center for Education, on the corner of Grace and Union streets. Young artists are invited to the Farnsworth for a week of making bird-inspired artworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC