Area police nab men accused of deception to get drugs
Two men were arrested Friday afternoon, June 23, accused of trying to pick up a prescription for drugs after one of them called it in, posing as a doctor. Joseph D. Sites, 42, of Bangor, and Ryan Shumaker, 36, were charged with attempted acquisition of drugs.
