It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Albert L. Curtis Jr. Albert passed away June 14, at New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. Although Albert had currently resided in Jacksonville, N.C., his heart was always in Maine. Forgoing continuing his education at Rockland District High School, Albert enlisted in the Army and was initially stationed in Germany, but being who he was, he felt it was his duty to volunteer to go to Vietnam, where he served in the conflict there.

