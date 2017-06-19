AIO seeks donations to fill backpacks for a third year

Across Knox County, store counters have begun to display milk jugs decorated with reminders that the Area Interfaith Outreach's Weekend Backpack Program is fundraising again to send food home next school year with children who might otherwise be hungry. Maine has the third-highest rate of hunger of all the states, with nearly 16 percent of its households -- 203,000 people -- experiencing food insecurity.

