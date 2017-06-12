A letter from Edna St. Vincent Millay

A letter from Edna St. Vincent Millay

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Herald Gazette

On July 25, 1935, a letter from poet Edna St. Vincent Millay appeared at the top of the front page of The Courier-Gazette stating that she was touched by the efforts of the city's Woman's Educational Club to attach a bronze tablet to the house of her birth here in Rockland. You have likely seen one of the many articles written in the past year or so concerning the present effort to restore the duplex house at 198-200 Broadway where she was born Feb. 22, 1892.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC