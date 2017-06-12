A letter from Edna St. Vincent Millay

On July 25, 1935, a letter from poet Edna St. Vincent Millay appeared at the top of the front page of The Courier-Gazette stating that she was touched by the efforts of the city's Woman's Educational Club to attach a bronze tablet to the house of her birth here in Rockland. You have likely seen one of the many articles written in the past year or so concerning the present effort to restore the duplex house at 198-200 Broadway where she was born Feb. 22, 1892.

