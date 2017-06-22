5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 23-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 23-25: Living on the edge

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Entertainment-wise, on Friday night in Bangor, rockers Hambone are at Paddy Murphy's, it's vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Lucie and the Undercover Band are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, jazz man John Nowak is at Nocturnem, the Values are at the Downunder Club at Seasons, the Tune Squad is at Paddy's, the Tyler Healy Band is at the Sea Dog, and at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, there's One Night in Memphis, a tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Rockland, ME

