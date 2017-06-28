32 Cabana DR 32

32 Cabana DR 32

Beautifully appointed second floor unit, looking out to the peaceful common area lawn from most rooms and the deck off of the dining area. Open floor plan with tasteful upgrades chosen by current owner make this unit stand out.

