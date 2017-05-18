Window Dressers prepping now for fall builds
Window Dressers, the nonprofit organization making low-cost interior inserts to cut down on drafts and save energy, is once again busy all over the state, measuring windows for more than 6,000 inserts to be made and delivered this fall. The organization is still accepting orders on its website, windowdressers.org, or by phone.
