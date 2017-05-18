We have laws that supposedly stop pol...

We have laws that supposedly stop politicians from lying to the...

Local legislators were divided along party lines on a bill that would make it a crime to give false testimony to Legislative Committees. The Maine House voted 72-71 to reject a bill -- LD 850 -- that would have made it a Class E crime to provide "purposely false" testimony or to "purposely omit or conceal material facts" when giving testimony to a Legislative Committee.

