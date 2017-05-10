Water quality is key focus of Camden Conservation Commission
The Camden Conservation Commission is leading volunteer efforts to help clean up Camden Harbor through several campaigns that educate residents and visitors about preventing pollution. The Commission is also working with the town's Wastewater Treatment Department on a long-term project to identify faulty connections to the sewer system.
