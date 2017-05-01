Vada M. Rackliff service
A graveside committal service for Vada M. Rackliff, 99 1/2, who died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Ocean View Cemetery, Route 73, South Thomaston. The Rev.
