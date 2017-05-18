Tickets on sale for MCC's - Lift Us Up'

Midcoast Community Chorus will present its annual benefit spring concert, "Lift Us Up," Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in the Strom Auditorium of Camden Hills Regional High School, off Route 90. Many concerts have sold out quickly in the past, so early ticket purchase is encouraged. The chorus will perform music of different styles and cultures for audiences of all ages under the direction of Steven Weston, interim artistic director; accompanied by Sean Fleming, assistant director; and by the musical instrumentation of the MCC house band.

