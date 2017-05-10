Three voices, two guitars

Three voices, two guitars

The Midnight Ramblers will play a few acoustic sets Friday, May 19, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at Rock Harbor Pub & Brewery, 420 Main St. The all-singing Ramblers are Mike Cole, Emmett Lalor and Will Neils; Cole and Lalor also play guitar. Their song choices will be a mix of personal favorites, spanning old 1920s country and blues, 1950s and '60s soul, 1970s-to-present- day alt country and Maine artists; and originals written by each of the group members.

