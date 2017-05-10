The Kossoy Sisters come to Rockland
On Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., Rockland Folk Arts will present Irene Saletan and Ellen Christenson - The Kossoy Sisters - in a house concert at the home of George Stephens and Kathy Westra, 192 Limerock St. Audiences will recognize the voices and close harmonies of the identical twins from their version of "I'll Fly Away" in the Coen Brothers' blockbuster film, "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Despite a life of performing, this is the sisters' first-ever concert appearance in Midcoast Maine. Reservations are strongly encouraged, since seating is limited, but walk-ins also are welcome; call 593-8068 to reserve a seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC