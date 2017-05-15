Suspect nabbed after theft from histo...

Suspect nabbed after theft from historic Rolls-Royce

A historic radiator cap went missing last weekend from a century-old car once owned by the daughter of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, after a thief allegedly pried open the trailer that the vehicle's caretakers had used to bring it to Portland for a celebration of the legendary poet. The Owls Head Transportation Museum noticed the theft on Saturday morning.

