Suspect nabbed after theft from historic Rolls-Royce
A historic radiator cap went missing last weekend from a century-old car once owned by the daughter of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, after a thief allegedly pried open the trailer that the vehicle's caretakers had used to bring it to Portland for a celebration of the legendary poet. The Owls Head Transportation Museum noticed the theft on Saturday morning.
