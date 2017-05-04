Sullivan leads fresco workshop
The Farnsworth Art Museum will present a three-day workshop on fresco painting Friday through Sunday, May 19 through 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Led by artist Barbara Sullivan, the workshop will take place at the museum's Gamble Education Center on the corner of Grace and Union streets.
