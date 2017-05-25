Simmons-Arnold show in Sanctuary
On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, the Sanctuary Gallery at Rockland Congregational Church will welcome the artistry of Linda Simmons-Arnold of Cushing. A reception will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; the show will hang until June 9. Simmons-Arnold and her husband moved to the area from Vermont two years ago, where she had worked for 42 years in the bioscience field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC