Simmons-Arnold show in Sanctuary

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, the Sanctuary Gallery at Rockland Congregational Church will welcome the artistry of Linda Simmons-Arnold of Cushing. A reception will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; the show will hang until June 9. Simmons-Arnold and her husband moved to the area from Vermont two years ago, where she had worked for 42 years in the bioscience field.

