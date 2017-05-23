Sea level rise bill swamped by veto

Sea level rise bill swamped by veto

A bill that would have have required state planning and land use law to reflect projected sea level rises died when the Maine House failed to override a veto by Gov. Paul LePage. The House voted 84-61 on Tuesday, May 23 to try to override the veto of LD 540.

