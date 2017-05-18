Russell A Lovejoy
Russell Albert Lovejoy, 58, went home with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Sussman House in Rockport after a long battle with diabetes. Born Feb. 15, 1959, in Camden, he was the son of Albert Joseph and Ruth Waneta Lovejoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC