Russell A Lovejoy

Wednesday

Russell Albert Lovejoy, 58, went home with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Sussman House in Rockport after a long battle with diabetes. Born Feb. 15, 1959, in Camden, he was the son of Albert Joseph and Ruth Waneta Lovejoy.

