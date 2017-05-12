Rockland to acquire 174-acre bog land...

Rockland to acquire 174-acre bog land for public access, preservation

15 hrs ago

Rockland is slated to enter into a purchase and sales agreement to acquire 174 acres of the Oyster River Bog off Route 90 for the purpose of preservation and ensuring it remains accessible to the public. A map of the Georges Highland Path that runs through the Oyster River Bog.

