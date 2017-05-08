Rockland overspent Old County Road pr...

Rockland overspent Old County Road project by nearly $450,000

Read more: Capital Weekly

The news was announced Monday, May 8 as the city council was asked to approve transferring money from the wastewater undesignated fund balance account to pay for the overrun. The reconstruction of about one mile of Old County from Thompson Meadow Road to Route 17 was done from March through July last year, much to the relief of motorists who use the road.

