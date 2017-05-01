Rockland offers Let's Talk About It book group
Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer Let's Talk About It, a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council's Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC