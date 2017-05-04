Rockland manager search panel to meet with council
An executive session has been scheduled for the committee to provide a review of its interviews with five candidates that were held May 2 and 4. The interviews were held at the Farnsworth Art Museum and Library. Search committee Chair Chelsea Avirett said Friday that no information would be provided until after the meeting with the council.
