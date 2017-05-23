Rockland manager search panel to meet again
The Rockland City Manager Search Committee is scheduled to meet again in the wake of criticism that it provided the name of only candidate to the city council. The reason for the meeting has not been publicly released but one source said that the panel may discuss whether to send a second name to the council.
