Rockland declares former MacDougal site a park
The Rockland City Council voted 4-0 at its Monday, May 8 meeting to make the designation. Supporters envision the creation of a trail system that would begin at the city-owned land on Broadway and continue to the Bog where councilors also voted Monday night to purchase 174 acres.
