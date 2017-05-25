Rockland budget on to public hearing,...

Rockland budget on to public hearing, final vote

The Rockland City Council made some tweaks but no significant changes to the proposed 2017-2018 budget presented last month by the administration. The council completed their weekly Wednesday evening meetings on May 24 and agreed to send to a formal Monday, June 19 public hearing, a municipal spending package of $13,489,508, up about 3 percent.

