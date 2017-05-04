Rockland area school budget shows 4.6 percent hike

The current draft of next year's Rockland area school budget is up 4.6 percent, largely for additional staff for special education and the high school's freshmen academy. Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said Thursday, May 4 that he expects that a final proposed budget will go before the school board for approval on May 18. Residents of Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing are then able to gather 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Oceanside High School auditorium to vote on whether to accept the board's proposed budget or make changes.

