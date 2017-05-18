Rockland area school board gives OK t...

Rockland area school board gives OK to budget

13 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Regional School Unit 13 Board gave unanimous backing Thursday evening to a $26.9 million budget that the superintendent said allows the district to meet its long-term goals. Residents of the five communities can attend a public forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Oceanside High School auditorium to vote on whether to accept the board's proposed budget or make changes.

