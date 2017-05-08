Rockland American Legion elects first woman commander
Destiny Poole, an Iraq War veteran, will become the first woman to serve as commander of the American Legion Post in Rockland. Poole will be formally sworn in May 20 as commander of the Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt Post.
