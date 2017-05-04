Riders move over to Flatbread
Due to circumstances beyond its control, Necessary Music Productions has had to move its Saturday, May 6, dance party from Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont to Flatbread Company on Route 1. There is no added cost beyond dinner and drinks.
