Restore builds community - and houses

The Restore on Route 90 in Rockport is doing a brisk business, selling gently used furniture, kitchen cabinets, sinks and tile, appliances, hardware, windows, lumber and more, all at a 50 to 70 percent discount off retail prices. The store, which is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, serves as a continual fundraiser through its sales, for its affiliate organization Midcoast Habitat for Humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.