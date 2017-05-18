Region 8 Cooperative Board General Construction Qualification ...

Notice is hereby given that the Region 8 Cooperative Board, in Rockland Maine, will receive General Contractor Qualifications for the purpose of pre-qualifying General Contractors to bid on a New Mid-Coast School of Technology; which is a new technical high school in Rockland, Maine. The project includes all new high school construction, existing high school demolition, and site work associated with the completion of a 90,000 square-foot high school project as defined in the General Contractor Qualifications document.

