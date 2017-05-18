Region 8 Cooperative Board General Co...

Region 8 Cooperative Board General Construction Qualification ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Notice is hereby given that the Region 8 Cooperative Board, in Rockland Maine, will receive General Contractor Qualifications for the purpose of pre-qualifying General Contractors to bid on a New Mid-Coast School of Technology; which is a new technical high school in Rockland, Maine. The project includes all new high school construction, existing high school demolition, and site work associated with the completion of a 90,000 square-foot high school project as defined in the General Contractor Qualifications document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC